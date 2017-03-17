Two more horses have died at the Cheltenham Festival, bringing this year’s number of fatalities to three. Toe The Line and Hadrian’s Approach died on Thursday, the third day of the popular four-day horse racing event. Their deaths come after five-year-old Consul De Thaix suffered fatal injuries after falling in the Novices’ Hurdle in Wednesday’s first race.

Cody Glenn via Getty Images Toe The Line, pictured in February at Leopardstown, was one of two horses that died at Cheltenham Festival on Thursday

Eight-year-old Toe The Line was put down after breaking her leg in the 4.50pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Thursday. In the last race of the day, 10-year-old gelding, Hadrian’s Approach, was euthanised after breaking his leg. Hadrian’s Approach and Consul De Thaix were trained by Nicky Henderson and Toe The Line was trained by John Kiely.