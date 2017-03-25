It’s official - Cheryl and Liam Payne are parents! The ex Girls Aloud singer has announced she has given birth to a beautiful baby boy. Cheryl shared a touching image of the newborn being cradled by Liam on Instagram, revealing the couple welcomed him into the world on Wednesday (22 March).

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Venturelli via Getty Images Liam and Cheryl have welcomed a baby boy

Sharing the same image on his own account, Liam said: “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless... wow! “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. “We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. “Happy Mother’s Day everyone!” Cheryl had kept fans guessing throughout her pregnancy, only confirming she was expecting last month, when she proudly posed with her bump for a L’Oreal campaign.

First to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their son was Cheryl’s former Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle.

Congratulations @cherylofficial I am so so happy for you & your precious little boy & family! Sending you loads of love! 💙💝 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) March 25, 2017

The pair were rumoured to have started dating in late 2015 - shortly after Cheryl split from second husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. The 23-year-old first met Cheryl when he auditioned in front of her at the age of 14 on the 2008 series of ‘X Factor’. Liam recently opened up about their relationship for the first time in an interview with Rollacoaster magazine.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: “This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places. “Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.” He added: “She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still ­learning. I’m only 23.”