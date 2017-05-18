Cheryl has been back on Twitter for the first time since giving birth to baby Bear Grey Payne.
The 33-year-old new mum replied to several fans via her social media account to let them know she and her little family are “all doing great”.
She replied to fans asking how her newborn was by calling him “amazing”.
Cheryl also let slip that baby Bear seems to have only “peed on her” and not his dad, Liam Payne.
Cheryl hasn’t given much away about her experiences as a new mum, but new dad Liam Payne has happily been chatting away about their family.
He’s currently doing promotional interviews for his solo work and told hosts Alex and Andrea on KISS FM that Cheryl is doing all the night feeds.
“I’ll be honest with you, she’s doing it all herself at the moment because she wants to know what it feels like when I’m not there,” he said on Wednesday 17 May.
“She knows that I’m going on tour, so obviously she’s got a lot to deal with. Which is hard.
“I thought that I’d get the call saying: ‘We need a nanny for this’, but no, she’s doing everything. She’s really pushing herself with it, bless her.”