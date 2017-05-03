Liam Payne was tickled pink when his and Cheryl’s choice of baby name got a vote of approval from none other than Bear Grylls.
Explorer Grylls took to Twitter to express his thoughts on sharing his name with the Payne baby, after the One Direction and Girl’s Aloud stars revealed (via a “source”) that they had named their son Bear Payne.
“Great choice,” he wrote on 2 May. “Love and blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure.”
Payne has largely kept quiet on his family life since the birth of his baby, however he couldn’t resist replying to Grylls.
“Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage,” he wrote.”You’re a boss.”
Baby Bear Payne isn’t the first child with famous parents to be given the same name as Grylls: Jamie Oliver’s six-year-old son is called Buddy Bear; Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear Blu, was born in 2011; Kate Winslet’s son Bear Blaze, was born in 2013 and Howard Donald’s fourth son Dougie Bear was born February 2017.
Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion.