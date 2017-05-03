Liam Payne was tickled pink when his and Cheryl’s choice of baby name got a vote of approval from none other than Bear Grylls.

Explorer Grylls took to Twitter to express his thoughts on sharing his name with the Payne baby, after the One Direction and Girl’s Aloud stars revealed (via a “source”) that they had named their son Bear Payne.

“Great choice,” he wrote on 2 May. “Love and blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure.”