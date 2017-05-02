Cheryl And Liam Payne Have Named Their Baby Bear

Cheryl and Liam Payne’s choice of baby name has been revealed: they have called their first child Bear Payne.
They kept fans guessing for almost six weeks since Cheryl gave birth on 22 March, as the Girls Aloud and One Direction singers hadn’t settled on a name before their son was born.
A “source” told The Sun: “Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.
“They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding.”
Cheryl announced she had given birth on 22 March by sharing the touching image above of the newborn being cradled by Liam.
“We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival,” she wrote.
Baby Bear Payne joins a growing list of famous “Bears” - including explorer Bear Grylls; Jamie Oliver’s six-year-old son Buddy Bear; Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear Blu, who was born in 2011; Kate Winslet’s son Bear Blaze, born in 2013, Howard Donald’s fourth son Dougie Bear, born February 2017.
Fans on Twitter shared their love for the couple’s choice of baby name, although some lamented the fact they’d missed out on the opportunity to create a pun with the surname.