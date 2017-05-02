Cheryl And Liam Payne Have Named Their Baby Bear

Cheryl and Liam Payne’s choice of baby name has been revealed: they have called their first child Bear Payne.

They kept fans guessing for almost six weeks since Cheryl gave birth on 22 March, as the Girls Aloud and One Direction singers hadn’t settled on a name before their son was born.

A “source” told The Sun: “Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

“They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding.”