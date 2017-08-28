Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne look more loved up than ever in a number of rare pictures they have shared from a romantic holiday.

The pair are currently enjoying some time away together in a mystery location, following the birth of their son, Bear, earlier this year.

A post shared by @cheryldaily on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Cheryl posted some snaps from their getaway on her Instagram stories, which included a some selfies with her One Direction beau.

A post shared by @cheryldaily on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Another shot showed her sprawled out on the back of a yacht, soaking up the sun in her bikini, as the boat sailed across the waters.

Instagram Cheryl relaxed as she took a trip on a yacht with Liam

The former ‘X Factor’ judge is set to make her first public appearance since giving birth to Bear in March later this week.

She revealed on Twitter she will be attending the Game For Grenfell charity football match on 2 Spetember, which will see a host of famous faces on the pitch to help raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

She tweeted last week:

The #GAME4GRENFELL is taken place on Sep 2nd ⚽️ will I see you there 💁🏻🙋🏻 ?? 👀 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) August 25, 2017

It had also been thought Cheryl could return to ‘The X Factor’ this year, as reports claimed she would join Simon Cowell at Judges Houses.

However, he has since spoken out to insist that isn’t the case, revealing he has lost contact with her in recent months.

Simon did admit he would encourage her to return to the show in the future, adding he thinks it would be “good for her”, following her decision to quit her role as a judge after the 2015 series.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini