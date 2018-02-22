Cheryl Tweedy has blasted media reports suggesting that she and boyfriend Liam Payne are on the verge of splitting.
On Wednesday (21 February), the pair put on a united front on the red carpet at the Brits, putting an end to rumours that their relationship was on the rocks.
The former Girls Aloud singer has now taken a step further, addressing the reports head-on via her Twitter account.
She fumed: “Oh stop… no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships.”
Addressing the opening of her youth centre in Newcastle this week, she continued: “Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!”
Earlier this week, Cheryl appeared on ‘BBC Breakfast’ to promote the opening of her youth centre, and expertly dodged a question about whether she found it annoying that stories about her personal life were eclipsing her work.
“Is it frustrating?” she said, “No, it doesn’t bother me at all. Because my focus is solely on this.
“I’ve waited for seven years to finally be here, and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me.”
She and Liam also made headlines at the Brit Awards thanks to an awkward exchange with presenter Jack Whitehall, where they were asked by the comedian about their “safe word”.
The couple first got together in late 2015, but managed to keep their romance under wraps for months before it hit the front pages. Cheryl gave birth to their son, Bear, in March last year.