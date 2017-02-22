All Sections
    22/02/2017 23:06 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 11:11 GMT

    Cheryl Officially Announces Her Pregnancy And Steals All The Brit Awards' Thunder In The Process

    She's done a Beyoncé!

    Wednesday (22 February) night may have been the biggest night in the musical calendar, but a certain Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has made everyone forget all about the Brit Awards just hours after they finished by officially announcing her pregnancy. 

    The former ‘X Factor’ judge totally stole the thunder of everything that happened at the awards ceremony, after photos of her posing with her baby bump hit the front pages.

    Cheryl ended months of speculation about whether she was expecting, proudly cradling her bump for a L’Oréal photo-shoot, featured in both The Sun and The Mirror newspapers.

    She later took to Twitter to reveal the shoot was part of  15 ambassadors working with the beauty brand and The Prince’s Trust to help young people with their self confidence. 

    The announcement will have come as a surprise to many fans, given the star is notoriously private, and neither she nor boyfriend Liam Payne had publicly addressed speculation until now. 

    Many took to Twitter to react to the big news:

    Liam had been in attendance at the Brits, prior to the pictures of Cheryl being released. 

    He was on hand to collect One Direction’s award for Best British Video for their last single ‘History’, which was presented by ‘X Factor’ judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger

    Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    Liam Payne was at the Brits on Wednesday night

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017
    Conversations