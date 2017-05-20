It’s been a long time since Cheryl was known as Cheryl Tweedy, but the star has come full circle after officially reverting back to her maiden name.

Her boyfriend Liam Payne made the revelation about the former Mrs Cole and Mrs Fernandez-Versini during an interview on Radio 1Xtra on Friday.

The 23-year-old explained that Cheryl has legally changed her name after failed marriages to footballer Ashley Cole and French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

PA Wire/PA Images Cheryl Tweedy

He said: “Her name is officially Cheryl Tweedy now, but to be honest it doesn’t really bother me, we have a kid together, there’s a lot more to our life.”

Cheryl’s spokesperson confirmed the name change, but insisted she would still only be known by her first name professionally.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “Cheryl has been using her first name professionally for some time now and will continue to do so.”

David Westing via Getty Images Cheryl and first husband Ashley Cole

Cheryl married Premier league footballer Ashely Cole in July 2006 in a lavish wedding paid for by OK! Magazine.

The pair had been dating since 2004, but split in 2010 amid claims he had cheated on her. They were divorced in September the same year.

She then tied-the-knot with French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in July 2014 after only three months of dating, but the pair had split by early 2016 with divorce papers being filed soon after.

PA Archive/PA Images Cheryl and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

She began dating former One Direction star Liam soon after and fell pregnant with his child later that year. The couple welcomed a son, named Bear, in March this year.

Venturelli via Getty Images Cheryl and Liam Payne

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old admitted his girlfriend tried to end their relationship in a phone call, but he persuaded her to stick it out.

Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre Life podcast, Liam says the call inspired a song on his forthcoming solo album.

