Cheryl Tweedy broke cover to make a rare public appearance at a gala for The Prince’s Trust on Thursday (8 February). The former Girls Aloud star has largely stayed out of the spotlight since giving birth to son Bear almost a year ago, but was pictured as she joined Prince Charles at St. James Palace. Cheryl was accompanied by actress Helen Mirren and model Neelam Gill at the Invest in Futures pre-dinner reception, in aid of the Prince’s charity.

PA Wire/PA Images

Other high-profile names at the event included Sir Tom Jones, TV presenter Katie Piper and model Iskra Lawrence. Cheryl has a history of working with Prince Charles as launched her own charitable foundation in 2009 with the help of The Prince’s Trust. Cheryl’s Trust aims to enhance the support available to young people living in the North East of England, where she was born and raised.

PA Wire/PA Images

Despite being there in a professional capacity, Cheryl still managed to spark rumours she was engaged to boyfriend Liam Payne, after some news outlets noticed she was wearing a ring on her wedding finger. However, this isn’t the first time the couple have sparked marriage rumours, with the former One Direction star previously speaking out to clarify their relationship status after he referred to Cheryl as his “wife”.

PA Wire/PA Images

Cheryl is currently gearing up for a full-time return to public life, with reports suggesting she will rejoin ‘The X Factor’ as a judge for the next series later this year. Various reports have claimed she will replace Nicole Scherzinger on the panel, after she was a guest judge as Simon Cowell’s Judges Houses last year. She previously served on the panel from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2015. Meanwhile, she is also busy in the studio recording new music, with Naughty Boy recently confirming he had collaborated with the singer on a new song.