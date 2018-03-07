Prince Charles Admits Even He Has Trouble Keeping Up With Cheryl's Different Names

If you’re having trouble remembering what name Cheryl is using this week, you’re not alone - even Prince Charles has admitted he can’t keep up. The royal poked fun at the former Girls Aloud singer and her ever-changing names at a Prince’s Trust event in London on Tuesday.

GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) meets Celebrity Trust Ambassadors (L to R) Olly Murs, Cheryl, and Ant and Dec.

The event, hosted by Ant and Dec at the London Palladium, saw a host of celebrities, including Cheryl, recognise young people who have turned their lives around thanks to his Trust. As Charles thanked those involved in helping the charity, he said to an amused audience: “I thought to myself some time ago ‘who’s Cheryl Tweedy?’ I suddenly realised I knew the Cheryl bit but missed out on the Tweedy. “But I’m enormously grateful to her for raising £1 million pounds,” he added.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Over the years Cheryl’s name has changed from her maiden moniker Cheryl Tweedy to Cheryl Cole, following her marriage to footballer Ashley Cole, then she was Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, during her brief marriage to French businessman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. Cheryl who is currently dating former One Direction star Liam Payne, has now reverted back to Cheryl Tweedy. Got that? Good.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Cheryl and her current beau, Liam Payne

Despite ribbing Cheryl, Charles was full of praise for the singer, adding: “It was very good of her to want my Trust to join her in her Cheryl’s Trust centre in Newcastle last month - she’s a great Geordie and she makes such a difference in that part of the world.” Sir Tom Jones also provided some laughs at the event when he gave up reading the autocue, joking it was too far away, before handing over presenting duties to his fellow ‘Voice’ coach, Olly Murs.