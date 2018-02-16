Cheryl Films TV Judging Comeback On New BBC Dance Show Pilot

Cheryl Tweedy has filmed her TV judging comeback - but it’s not on ‘The X Factor’. According to the BBC, the former Girls Aloud star has filmed a pilot of a new BBC dance show that will see her mentor talent. Cheryl sat on the panel of ‘The Greatest Dancer’ alongside ‘Glee’ star Matthew Morrison and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse during filming of a trial show earlier this week.

PA Wire/PA Images Cheryl Tweedy

While Cheryl is closely associated with rival network ITV, the show will is actually being developed for the BBC by Simon Cowell’s production company Syco, who also make ‘X Factor’. ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Alesha Dixon and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo also hosted the pilot, which will not be broadcast. However, if bosses give the show the green light, it is likely to air in a primetime Saturday night slot. It had been widely reported Cheryl was being eyed up for a return to ‘The X Factor’ later this year, reuniting her with Simon.

ITV Cheryl had been tipped to return to 'The X Factor'

It had been claimed she will replace Nicole Scherzinger on the panel, after she was a guest judge at Simon’s Judges Houses last year. She previously served on the panel from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2015. Meanwhile, she is also busy in the studio recording new music, with Naughty Boy recently confirming he had collaborated with the singer on a new song.