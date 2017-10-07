Well, one of the worst-kept secrets in ‘X Factor’ history has officially been confirmed, with Cheryl Tweedy having posed with Simon Cowell as she makes her return to Judges’ Houses.

As was reported earlier in the series, Cheryl will be helping the music mogul whittle down his remaining acts down at the final stage of the competition before live shows, after two years away from the show.

While we’re sure Cheryl’s fans will be excited to see back on the show that helped catapult her to national treasure status, one person who won’t be impressed is ‘So Macho’ singer, Sinitta.