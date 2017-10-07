All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/10/2017 08:58 BST

    Cheryl Tweedy's 'X Factor' Return Confirmed, In First Pic With Simon Cowell At Judges' Houses

    Sorry, Sinitta.

    Well, one of the worst-kept secrets in ‘X Factor’ history has officially been confirmed, with Cheryl Tweedy having posed with Simon Cowell as she makes her return to Judges’ Houses.

    As was reported earlier in the series, Cheryl will be helping the music mogul whittle down his remaining acts down at the final stage of the competition before live shows, after two years away from the show.

    While we’re sure Cheryl’s fans will be excited to see back on the show that helped catapult her to national treasure status, one person who won’t be impressed is ‘So Macho’ singer, Sinitta.

    ITV/Rex/Shutterstock
    Come on Cheryl, you could have thrown a few leaves or something on that outfit

    Earlier this year, she announced that she’d be back as Simon’s right-hand woman at Judges’ Houses, only to eventually be ditched in favour of Cheryl.

    Sinitta recently fumed: “I will always love Simon. He is like a father figure meets brother figure and ex-lover figure to me, and of course my mentor for over three decades - but right now he can kiss my black ass.”

    Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX/Shutterstock
    That's a bit more like it

    Cheryl first joined the show almost a decade ago in 2008, when she was still a member of girl group Girls Aloud, until eventually stepping down in 2011, after she and Simon fell out when he sacked her from the US version of the show.

    In 2014, she and Simon buried the hatchet, and she spent two more series as a judge, until eventually bidding farewell for a second time, claiming she wanted to focus more on her career as a singer, rather than a TV talent show judge.

    Among other stars helping out at Judges’ Houses will be Stormzy, appearing alongside Nicole Scherzinger, as well as Jack and Kelly Osbourne, who will be serving as advisers to their mum, Sharon Osbourne.

    Meanwhile, it’s thought that Louis Walsh will get a helping hand from ‘Grace Kelly’ singer Mika, who serves as a judge on the Italian version of ‘X Factor’, even claiming he learned Italian especially for the job.

    Cheryl's Best 'X Factor' Moments
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityx factorsimon cowellcherylcheryl tweedy

    Conversations