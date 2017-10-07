Well, one of the worst-kept secrets in ‘X Factor’ history has officially been confirmed, with Cheryl Tweedy having posed with Simon Cowell as she makes her return to Judges’ Houses.
As was reported earlier in the series, Cheryl will be helping the music mogul whittle down his remaining acts down at the final stage of the competition before live shows, after two years away from the show.
While we’re sure Cheryl’s fans will be excited to see back on the show that helped catapult her to national treasure status, one person who won’t be impressed is ‘So Macho’ singer, Sinitta.
Earlier this year, she announced that she’d be back as Simon’s right-hand woman at Judges’ Houses, only to eventually be ditched in favour of Cheryl.
Sinitta recently fumed: “I will always love Simon. He is like a father figure meets brother figure and ex-lover figure to me, and of course my mentor for over three decades - but right now he can kiss my black ass.”
Cheryl first joined the show almost a decade ago in 2008, when she was still a member of girl group Girls Aloud, until eventually stepping down in 2011, after she and Simon fell out when he sacked her from the US version of the show.
In 2014, she and Simon buried the hatchet, and she spent two more series as a judge, until eventually bidding farewell for a second time, claiming she wanted to focus more on her career as a singer, rather than a TV talent show judge.
Among other stars helping out at Judges’ Houses will be Stormzy, appearing alongside Nicole Scherzinger, as well as Jack and Kelly Osbourne, who will be serving as advisers to their mum, Sharon Osbourne.
Meanwhile, it’s thought that Louis Walsh will get a helping hand from ‘Grace Kelly’ singer Mika, who serves as a judge on the Italian version of ‘X Factor’, even claiming he learned Italian especially for the job.