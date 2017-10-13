The ‘Carpool Karaoke’ that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington recorded in the week before his death has been released.

The 20-minute footage featuring the American rock band taking to the road with US comedian Ken Jeong, was shared with fans on Facebook.

A script at the beginning of the video says: “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode and dedicate it to the memory of Chester”.

The video, which sees the band driving around LA singing a selection of their own hits as well as covers, was recorded in LA on 14 July - six days before the singer took his own life.

