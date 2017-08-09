Last month, the music world was devastated by the news Chester had died by suicide at the age of 41 .

The late Chester Bennington ’s wife, Talinda, has expressed her gratitude to James Corden , for allowing the Linkin Park frontman’s family to have final say over his forthcoming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance.

Prior to his death, Chester and his bandmates had filmed an appearance for the upcoming spin-off ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Apple Music series, which started off as a recurring sketch on James Corden’s US talk show, ‘The Late Late Show’.

James, who also serves as an executive producer on the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spin-off, has now said publicly it would be up to Chester’s family how the footage is used.

Calling Chester’s death a “tragedy”, James told the Associated Press: “We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled.

“We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it.”