    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/08/2017 11:49 BST | Updated 09/08/2017 17:11 BST

    Chester Bennington's Wife Talinda Thanks James Corden For Giving Her Final Say Over His 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance

    'We will navigate it as delicately as possible.'

    The late Chester Bennington’s wife, Talinda, has expressed her gratitude to James Corden, for allowing the Linkin Park frontman’s family to have final say over his forthcoming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance.

    Last month, the music world was devastated by the news Chester had died by suicide at the age of 41.

    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    ﻿Chester and Talinda in 2012

    Prior to his death, Chester and his bandmates had filmed an appearance for the upcoming spin-off ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Apple Music series, which started off as a recurring sketch on James Corden’s US talk show, ‘The Late Late Show’.

    James, who also serves as an executive producer on the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spin-off, has now said publicly it would be up to Chester’s family how the footage is used.

    Calling Chester’s death a “tragedy”, James told the Associated Press: “We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled.

    “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it.”

    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
    James Corden

    On her Twitter page, Talinda publicly reached out to James, thanking him for allowing her to decide how much her late husband should be included in the final edit.

    Talinda made her first public statement on Chester’s death a week after the news first broke, saying at the time: “[I’ve] lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy.

    “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.

    “How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

