Police officials told TMZ that the singer died by suicide and was found in his home in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County on Thursday morning.

Bennington had struggled with drug use in the past, and, according to TMZ, had spoken about taking his own life after being a victim of child abuse.

The singer opened up about his experience with drugs in a 2016 interview with , saying, at one point, he was “on 11 hits of acid a day.”

Phoenix-born Bennington joined Linkin Park in 1999, providing powerful, screaming vocals that contrasted fellow bandmate Mike Shinoda’s hip-hop-influenced sound.