A man and woman have died following a disturbance at a home in Hertfordshire, police said. The woman’s body was found with stab wounds at the property in Turners Hill in Cheshunt after police were called at 1.15 on Sunday afternoon. A man found badly hurt with knife wounds at the same location also died later at the scene, Hertfordshire Police said.

The woman’s children, a boy and girl aged five and seven, witnessed her death, according to The Sun, but were unharmed. It adds the knifeman was thought to have been their father. Peter Prejna, who is a bar manager at the nearby Old English Gentlemen pub, told the Hertfordshire Mercury: “I just heard sirens and then the air ambulance landing on the road.

“I feel sorry for the kids. I heard there were two children in there as well. One was about six, same age as my child.” Neighbours reported police arriving at the scene in riot gear as screaming was heard coming from the property. A spokeswoman said the force was not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the double-death.

