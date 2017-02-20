A man and woman have died following a disturbance at a home in Hertfordshire, police said.
The woman’s body was found with stab wounds at the property in Turners Hill in Cheshunt after police were called at 1.15 on Sunday afternoon.
A man found badly hurt with knife wounds at the same location also died later at the scene, Hertfordshire Police said.
The woman’s children, a boy and girl aged five and seven, witnessed her death, according to The Sun, but were unharmed.
It adds the knifeman was thought to have been their father.
Peter Prejna, who is a bar manager at the nearby Old English Gentlemen pub, told the Hertfordshire Mercury: “I just heard sirens and then the air ambulance landing on the road.
“I feel sorry for the kids. I heard there were two children in there as well. One was about six, same age as my child.”
Neighbours reported police arriving at the scene in riot gear as screaming was heard coming from the property.
A spokeswoman said the force was not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the double-death.
The Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “When police arrived at the address they found a woman had been stabbed and had tragically passed away.
“A man was also found to be at the property with knife wounds. He also tragically passed away shortly after at the scene.”
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust said it sent four vehicles, including two ambulances, plus the Herts Air Ambulance to the scene.
A spokeswoman said: “Crews assessed two patients, but sadly both died at scene.”