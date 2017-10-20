Bereaved children and families have opened up about what they would say if they had “one more minute” with their loved ones in a moving advert.

Child Bereavement UK’s latest campaign features bereaved families, celebrity supporters, and the charity’s Royal Patron, the Duke of Cambridge, who has the final word.

The film aims to raise awareness of the needs of children who have lost a parent and parents who have lost a child.

The video opens with a young boy saying: “If I had one more minute, I would tell her: ‘I still wanted you to be with me’”.