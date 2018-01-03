Why This Teacher Couldn't Bring Himself To Correct A Pupil Who Gave Him The Wrong Answer

Children are full of surprises, but unfortunately for parents most of these involve toilet humour and finding old food hidden down the back of the sofa.

But every now and then they shock us in a far more pleasant way, which is exactly what happened to primary school teacher Bret Turner on the first day of term.

Having set a ‘puzzle of the week’ for his year-two students, instead of leaving the class dumbfounded and searching for the answer (which is ‘e’ by the way), one child opted for a far more profound reply.