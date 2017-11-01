“There is limited research on the long-term impact of using hair-dye, particularly in children, but children and adults are increasingly showing signs of reactions to PPD,” he told HuffPost UK.

One of the most commonly used chemicals in hair-dye, Para-phenylenediamine (PPD), can cause skin reactions, worsen asthma and, on rare occasions, result in systemic illness (one that affects the entire body), according to Dr Rahul Chodhari, spokesperson for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health ( RCPCH ).

Parents need to be aware of the potential risks of hair dye use before they let their children experiment with hair colour, a doctor has warned.

So, if your child is desperate for a brand new hair colour, bear these things in mind before you tell them yes or no:

The Health Risks

Hair dyes containing PPD are safe to use on adults, providing safety instructions are followed. However until further research is conducted into the potential risks of PPD the extent of any risk to children is unclear.

What is known is that hair dye can cause severe allergic reactions.

“People can have a severe allergic reaction to some of the ingredients in hair colour in the same way that some people are allergic to certain foods,” explained Hilary Hall, chief executive of trade association the Natural Hair Federation.

“When salons ask a client to do an allergy test, even though it may be inconvenient, they are doing it to protect the safety and wellbeing of their clients.“

Dr Chodhari adds that darker shades of dyes pose a greater risk of an allergic reaction as these colours can contain higher concentrations of PPD.

Using Wash Out Dye Doesn’t Lessen The Risk

Even if your child uses a dye that washes out, that doesn’t minimise the health risk, unfortunately, as it may still contains the PPD chemical, which can cause allergic reactions.

There Are Safer Alternatives

Dr Chodhari recommends vegetable-based hair dyes, which are becoming increasingly available.

“But you must read the packaging carefully as some products marketed as ‘natural’ hair dye may still contain the PPD chemical,” he said.

“If in doubt, don’t use the product.”