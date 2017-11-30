More Than Half A Million Kids Have Been Referred To Mental Health Services, And This Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Out of the 2.6 million people known to have been referred to these three services in 2016/17, 556,790 were under 18.

The report includes a breakdown of statistics on the number of kids and young people who have been referred to NHS-funded secondary mental health, autism and learning disabilities services in England.

Children’s mental health statistics have been included in NHS Digital’s annual Mental Health Bulletin for the first time.

However, the report hinted that the actual number of children accessing thee services may be greater as the authors believe “the statistics may undercount people aged under 18”.

“It is likely that the level of coverage of mental health services for children and young people in the source of these statistics is good, but lower than that for adult mental health or learning disabilities and autism services,” the report stated.

This is because data submissions were not received from around 25% of the expected organisations providing services for children and young people.

The report stated: “We are working closely with providers who have not yet submitted data and expect coverage and data quality to increase for this area in future submissions.”

The report looked at the ages of children most likely to be in contact with these services and compared them by gender.

The results revealed that among children aged 14 to 18, girls were more likely to be in contact with secondary support services than boys.

And 16-to 17-year-old girls were most likely to have been referred to mental health, learning disabilities and autism services, out of all young people.

However within the “under 14” age group, boys were approximately a third more likely to be in contact with mental health, learning disabilities and autism services (as shown in the chart below).