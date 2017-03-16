Child poverty figures that show 30% are classified as poor are an “obituary notice for compassionate conservatism”, Theresa May has been told.

Official statistics published today by the government showed four million children are now living in poverty.

In a blog for The Huffington Post UK, Labour MP Dan Jarvis and Professor Neena Modi, the President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said “no inequality that burns brighter than the deep injustice that consigns children from deprived backgrounds to poorer health than their more affluent peers”.

Charities have also condemned the government for not tackling the problem.

And the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that planned Tory cuts to benefits will lead child poverty to increase over the next few years.

However work and pensions secretary Damian Green said household incomes were now at a “record high” which showed the government was overseeing a “strong economy”.