A toddler stole the show at his parents’ wedding when he managed to fall asleep during his grand entrance in a mini electronic car.

The boy’s mum, Roselee Sadek, from the US, posted a video of her “milk drunk” son, who was in the car for about two seconds before he started falling asleep.

By the time the car was driving up the aisle, the toddler casually had a nap while the guests around him all started laughing.