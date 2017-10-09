Child Sex Abuse Victim Pictured In Bid To Save Her From Her 'Dark Web' Molester

UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection with the case.
Police in Germany have revealed images of an unknown little girl filmed in a harrowing sexual abuse video – in a bid to save her from her molester.
The unnamed girl is believed to be aged between four and five years old and has straight dark blonde hair.
She has a round chin, snub nose and detectives believe she has brown eyes.
Footage of the abuse was discovered on a platform on the notorious ‘dark web’ – an encrypted version of the internet where users are theoretically untraceable.
According to a Federal Criminal Police Office statement, investigators suspect the abuse took place during the period of October 2016 – July 2017 in Germany.
They have been unable to identify the suspect and took the unusual step of releasing pictures of the victim because they fear she may be still in danger of further abuse.
If you have any information about the child, contact 0611-5518444 or email fahndung@bka.bund.de.
Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898