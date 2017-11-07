If you’re a mum-to-be soon to give birth or are tired of brushing off questions from your kids about the whole shebang, this video could be just what you need.

Liz Chalmers, a childbirth educator from Seattle, US, has shared a simple yet accurate demonstration of how birth works using just a balloon and a ball.

Chalmers, who said she learned the idea from a class she went to, was filming it for her niece, Charlotte, who was also about to become a childbirth educator.

She explains exactly what happens when a baby is born, all while making it really easy to understand with the two simple props.