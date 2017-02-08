More children and young people who have been diagnosed with cancer are surviving than ever before, a report has shown.

The National Cancer Registration Service has predicated the five-year survival rate for children diagnosed in 2015 will be 83.9%, compared to 67.3% in 1990.

A similar increasing trend was noted for the 10-year survival rates, which is predicted to increase from 63.7% in 1990 to 82.4% in 2015.

“We very much welcome the news that more children and young people diagnosed with cancer are surviving than ever before,” Cliff O’Gorman, chief executive of Children with Cancer UK told The Huffington Post UK.

“However, there are still a core of high-risk cancers with poor prognosis which we need to continue to target.”