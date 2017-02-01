Mum-Of-Four Captures The Beauty Of Technology-Free Childhood In Tender Photo Series

A mother who wanted to replicate her technology-free childhood for her four children has documented their unusual upbringing in two touching photo series.

Niki Boon, a photographer from New Zealand, describes her childhood as “barefoot ,wild and free”, and she has managed to recreate this for her children Kurt, 13, Rebecca, 12, Anton, nine, and Arwen, seven.

The family don’t own a TV and while Boon does have a computer in the house, her oldest two children have only recently been granted “extremely limited” access to it for their music.