More Than Half Of Children Would Change The Way They Look To Avoid Being Bullied

The disheartening figures, obtained in a poll of 1,600 eight- to 16-year-olds, were released by the Anti-Bullying Alliance as part of Anti-Bullying Week (13-17 November).

Not only that, but 40% of children would go even further and hide the non-physical aspects of themselves - their personality, culture or religion - in a bid to prevent themselves becoming a target.

More than half of children in England (61%) have confessed they would hide or change their outward appearance in order to avoid being bullied .

The Anti Bullying Alliance hope to educate children about the value of being “different”.

Martha Evans, coordinator of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, said: “It is so important that we learn to celebrate the things that make us all different, and are clear that it is never OK to bully someone.”

Although most parents would like to think that children’s concerns about appearing “different” were unfounded, the research revealed that in fact 64% of children have witnessed their peers being bullied for this very reason.

Which is why it is so important that all children are taught to embrace differences.

Richard Pursey, CEO of SafeToNet, who is working on the Anti-Bullying Week campaign, said: “We’re all different, this is a defining trait of being human and young people as they grow and mature should not be bullied for what makes them ‘different’.”

In order to try and combat this problem, Anti-Bullying Week is focused on celebrating what makes children unique and championing the “all different, but equal” message.

Evans said: “We hope to provide a platform for children, teachers and parents, to raise awareness of what to do if you are being bullied, or see it happening to someone else.”