Children Are Consuming Up To 500 Excess Calories Per Day, Report Reveals

Children are consuming up to 500 calories more than is recommended per day, the equivalent of an extra meal, a new report warns.

The data is part of Public Health England’s (PHE) latest report on obesity, which claims “too many children and most adults are overweight or obese, suffering consequences from bullying and low self-esteem in childhood, to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers as adults”.

The report found boys aged 16-18 were consuming the highest amount of excess calories per day at 505. However, children as young as four are eating and drinking too many high calorie products.

The report also includes new guidance on how many calories adults should consume per day, plus sets out a target for the food industry to cut calories in products consumed by families by 20% by 2024.