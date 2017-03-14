Adults who grew up with teen parents have now revealed the impact that having a young mum and dad had on them. And, as with all families, their experiences vary. In many cases, they grew up to be incredibly close to their parents, becoming friends with them due to their smaller-than-average age gaps. On the other hand, some people felt their parents weren’t ready to have children and, as a result, felt they were sometimes relied on too heavily to be a friend, rather than a child. As one person puts it: “It was almost like we all acted the same age. They weren’t very rational like other parents, and it seemed dramatic. At other times, they wanted to be my friend instead of a parent.” Here, 10 people discuss what it’s like to grow up with a teen parent.

Juanmonino via Getty Images

1. “I had one teen parent, the other was a lot older. The teen parent said I got her life together, and she wouldn’t have made it to where she is now without me. We are very close now, even though we don’t live in the same country. I was treated like a friend, and not a kid when I was growing up. I had to witness relationship fails. I can see how much they have changed/grown from teen to adult. I felt like I was born at the wrong time when I’m around my extended family. I was planned, and I wish I wasn’t.” - 110069 2. “My mum and dad were 16 and 18 when I was born. My mum came from an abusive home and my dad from a happy home. We had no money, no holidays and struggled to make it through every month but I can say hand on heart that I was loved with everything they had to give, and that meant I had an extremely happy childhood and I was raised to respect people and work hard. “Now aged 24, we are the best of friends. I talk to both of them about everything. And finally after 28 years together, mum and dad are getting married next month!!” - RedVelvet0202 3. “My MIL (mother in law) was 17 when she had my husband. [His] dad wasn’t around. They were dirt poor but my husband never noticed. She still made sure he could play all the sports he wanted and [had] all the cool clothes he wanted. She always worked two jobs, sometimes three, but still made plenty of time for him. No vacations to Disney. They went camping and fishing... Husband grew up to be the best man I know. MIL and husband are very close.” - scarahbones 4. “My parents were 19. Growing up they worked so hard to make sure we (being my seven siblings, but they are split up, so one of them is my full sister) got all that we needed. My dad worked days and nights trying to start a construction company and my mom worked full time while going to college. Now, 20 years later my dad is a business owner and my mom is one of the top people at an insurance company. Due to both of them being so hard-working and responsible I was privileged with having a stable home. I wouldn’t have wanted to have any other parents. From them being so young I have a really close relationship with both of them and they feel more like friends than anything.” - kwallwall 5. “I was born when my mother was still 17 and my dad had just turned 18. My parents ended up divorcing when I was five years old and they both remarried and had other kids, but I was an only child until I was roughly 11 years old. “Growing up for me was way different than it was for any of my siblings, not just because of the divorced parents thing but my parents were so young. I remember being 6-8 and my parents being heavily into the popular culture of the time, this was really cool to experience being a kid in the 80s and having my dad into Atari and Nintendo right along with me or my mom being into the music of the time just like any other 22 or 23-year-old. “My relationship with my parents is great, I definitely have more in common with my dad than I do with my mom but overall I’ve never had a lot of issues with them and now as a guy in my 30s I feel closer to them than any of my other siblings because they’re still in their late teens/early 20s.” - Z0MBGiEF

Tony Anderson via Getty Images