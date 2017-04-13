Issuing the guidance on Tuesday 11 April, they wrote on their website : “We’re urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sexting as it could lead to embarrassment, blackmail or even a criminal record.”

Humberside Police , in Yorkshire, said they had recently received “numerous reports” of young people sexting and sharing sexual, naked or semi-naked photos.

A police force has issued tips on how parents can discuss sexting with their child, after announcing a rise in reports of teens sending sexual messages.

The statement continued: “We know talking about sexting with your child may feel uncomfortable or awkward but it is incredibly important to discuss the risks, teach them how to stay safe and explain how these reports can use up valuable police investigation time.”

The police force issued the following six tips for parents to help them discuss sexting with their child:

1. Don’t accuse them of sexting, but do explain the dangers and legal issues.

2. Tell them what can happen when things go wrong.

3. It may be easier to use examples, such as television programmes or news stories where sexting takes place.

4. Ask them if they’d want something private shown to the world. Talk about the granny rule: ‘Would you want your granny to see the image you’re sharing?’

5. Talk about whether a person who asks for an image from you might also be asking other people for images.

6. If children are sending images to people they trust, they might not think there’s much risk involved. Use examples of when friends or partners have had a falling-out and what might happen to the images if this happens.

In January 2017, parents were warned about a long list of “sexting codes” that their child could potentially be using.