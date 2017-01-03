Children in England consume half their daily sugar allowance before they start school each day, health officials have warned.

Public Health England (PHE) analysed data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey and found that the average child eats the equivalent of three cubes of sugar (11g) every morning for breakfast.

Sugary cereals, fruit juice and some spreads are to blame, according to the health body’s Change4Life campaign.

PHE also found that every day the average child consumes three times more than their recommended daily allowance of sugar.

“Children have far too much sugar and a lot of it is before their first lesson of the day,” said Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE, according to PA.