Thousands Of Children Will Sink Deeper Into Poverty As Cost Of Living Outstrips Benefits, Report Finds

Thousands of children will sink further into poverty by the end of the decade, a new report has warned. Parents on benefits could be as much as £2,800 worse off a year by 2020 than they were in 2010, according to findings from the End Child Poverty coalition, a charity. Rises in the cost of living are expected to outstrip increases in child benefit by 17 times over the current decade, the report said, leaving people struggling to feed their children. One parent told the charity: “Most months I have to decide what is more important: clothes for me or my child, or heating.”

Nearly four million children in the UK live in poverty. But the End Child Poverty coalition’s report said their number would increase in coming years. An expected 2% rise in child benefit between in 2010 and 2020 will not keep pace with forecasted 35% price rises over the decade, it said. The disconnect means a family with two children living in poverty is likely to be worse off by as much as £2,800 per year by 2020, compared to the start of the decade. A four-year freeze on housing benefit will add to the pain for low income families, and could leave some with a rent shortfall of around £154 a month by 2020. And essentials such as cookers and home insurance are likely to cost poorer people more, amounting to an extra charge of around £1,700 a year, the report found.

