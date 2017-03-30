At 81 years old, Wang Deshun is living proof that you’re never too old to dig out your trainers and exercise.

The artist-turned-model, dubbed “China’s hottest grandpa”, stars in Reebok’s latest ad campaign as part of the brand’s ‘Be More Human’ initiative.

The project aims to “inspire people from all walks of life to strive to achieve their full potential through fitness” - a message Deshun is very much on board with.

Deshun only seriously got into fitness at the age of 70 and found fame after strutting his stuff during China Fashion Week in 2015.