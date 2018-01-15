China’s Plan To Deal With Space Junk Sounds Like A James Bond Film

Thought humans had done a good job of polluting our home planet? Well, not content on destroying Earth, we’re successfully leaving a trail of destruction in space too. Known as ‘space junk’, experts estimate that there are around 500,000 fragments of old satellites, rockets and other debris - sent up there by us since 1957 - moving at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour above our heads. Now a team of Chinese researchers have started looking at what would happen if we sent a laser into space to deal with the issue (apart from making them feel like a James Bond villain).

The space-based laser solution was first suggested in 2014, with the team saying it would help to “mitigate” the impending “crisis” that this space junk will cause. They said: “Although no one knows when this will turn into a crisis, there is general consensus that sometime in the next one or two decades, the frequency of collision events in congested orbital regions will dramatically increase.” “The result will be a loss of access to an important part of space.” In the previous work they established this as a concept, but had no idea whether it would actually work. Now, in the most recent study a team from the Air Force Engineering University have created a computer-based simulation to show how realistic this answer actually is, how long they will need to target the debris and the best angles to work with.

They suggested that mounting a laser to a satellite, to emit 20 bursts of light a second for two minutes, would be effective in destroying debris sized between 1-10cm in length. This would be enough to either deflects the object trajectory or forces it on a trajectory through the upper atmosphere where it burns up. Quan Wen and colleagues concluded from their testing that they do have the logistical capacity to make this a reality.

500,000 pieces of space junk orbiting the Earth