Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals She Was Body-Shamed By Older Male Actor At 15 Years Old

The 20-year-old told Variety magazine she has to deal with sexism “every day”, claiming on one occasion that she was ostracised by a younger male lead. More recently she said she wasn’t chosen for a role because of her blonde hair.

Moretz said she was starring alongside an older, male actor who was her love interest, when he told her he’d “never date her in real life” because she was “too big” for him.

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz has opened up about being body-shamed by a male co-star when she was just 15 years old.

Being body-shamed at 15 was probably one of the worst moments for Moretz. She explained that the guy who said it - who was in his early to mid 20s - was one of the only actors that had ever made her cry on set.

“I went bawling to my brother and he was like, ‘What happened?’ And I was like, ‘He told me I was too big’,” she recalled. “My brother was so angry.

“I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard... It just makes you realise that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.

“You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

Moretz has had to deal with her fair share of body-shaming over the years - including from online bullies. Last year, the actor went on a Twitter rant aimed at trolls who “sit behind their computer screens” spouting nastiness and body-shaming others.

“When will people hiding behind computer screens get tired of calling someone ‘fat’ or ‘masculine’?” she tweeted. “Does it make you feel good typing your hateful comments? Does it fulfil you in some dark way?

“Sit back before you fire away commenting ignorant things and imagine the real HUMAN BEING you are commenting about. He or she is a PERSON, with feelings and thoughts and a life that you are affecting so negatively.

“I’ve spent my whole life in front of cameras growing up with miscellaneous people judging and critiquing every little thing about myself.

“It’s time we all stop hiding behind keyboards pretending we know even the smallest thing about the people we judge.”