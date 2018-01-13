In a tribute to her daughter, Lynn Haydock said: “I am totally devastated, such a big part of my life has gone.

“She was so loved by me and her brother, Craig.

“She was a devoted mother to Leo, who is just 18 months old.

“We just do not know what else to say. We just ask that we be left alone to grieve.”

Sergeant Jon McColl, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “My thoughts are with Chloe’s family, particularly her little boy. This is absolutely heart breaking.

“Our specialist officers are with Chloe’s family and will be supporting them through this extremely difficult time.”

Detectives are investigating the circumstances which lead to the collision and have launched an appeal for witnesses.

“We would especially be grateful for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch. It is vital that we do all that we can to give Chloe’s family the answers they deserve,” police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741 or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.