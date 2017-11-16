Chris Bryant Reveals Daily Mail Reporter Told Him Bets Were Being Taken On His Suicide

Labour MP Chris Bryant shocked the Commons as he revealed a Daily Mail reporter once came up to him in a bar to tell him bets were being taken on his suicide.

There were audible gasps as he recounted the incident, which happened in 2003, during a statement on action being taken to combat harassment in Parliament.

The Rhondda MP said: “I remember in 2003 a journalist from the Mail on Sunday coming up to me in Strangers bar saying ‘We’re all taking bets on when you will commit suicide - I hope it’ll be before Christmas’.”

He later corrected the story and said it was in fact a Daily Mail reporter who had spoken to him.