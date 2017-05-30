Chris and Jesy briefly dated earlier this year, after meeting at the Brit Awards, but by April, she’d deleted all traces of him from her Instagram page, and the reality star was revealed to have reunited with his co-star and ex-girlfriend, Amber Dowding.

Opening up about the “tough” split for the first time, Chris has dismissed the suggestion that he only dated Jesy for publicity, during an interview with OK! Magazine.

Steve Vas/Featureflash/Silverhub/Rex/Shutterstock Chris Clark

He explained: “Our relationship came at a difficult time, because the band were touring America, so we mostly spoke on the phone. She was only in my life for about three months.

“I didn’t understand why she was interested in me – I’m just someone from ‘TOWIE’.

“I always felt like second best to Jesy. But that was my issue, not hers.”

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock Jesy Nelson

He previously dismissed the accusation that he was only interested in her celeb status, with his spokesperson telling the MailOnline: “The suggestion that Chris would use a relationship as a publicity stunt is absurd.

While Chris is currently enjoying downtime between series of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, Jesy and her bandmates recently released ‘Power’ the fourth single from their latest album, ‘Glory Days’, with a guest verse from grime star Stormzy.

The girl group performed the track on Sunday (29 May) at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and wound up making headlines when Perrie Edwards dropped the f-bomb live on air.

Read Chris’s full interview in the issue of OK! Magazine, out now.

Celebs Who Handled Their Splits Like A Boss