Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52.

A representative confirmed news of the rocker’s death to the Associated Press on Thursday (18 May).

Spokesperson Brian Bumbery called the news “sudden and unexpected”, stating he died on Wednesday night in Detroit.

He also said Chris’s wife Vicky and family were shocked by his death, adding they would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.

“They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” he added.

Chris was in the middle of a US tour with Soundgarden, and the grunge band were due to play in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

Just hours before his death was announced, Chris had tweeted his excitement of playing the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Wednesday night, sharing a picture on the social networking site.

Chris formed Soundgarden in 1984, and the group went on to sell 22 million albums and win two Grammy awards.

They split in 1997, and Chris went on to further success fronting the supergroup Audioslave with members of Rage Against The Machine.

Soundgarden later reunited in 2010, releasing their sixth album ‘King Animal’ in 2012. A new album was expected to be released later this year.

Chris also enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing four albums, with his last being 2015’s ‘Higher Truth’.

Fans will also remember he provided the theme song to Daniel Craig’s James Bond film, ‘Casino Royale’, with ‘You Know My Name’.

Chris and his wife also started The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children dealing with homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

He is survived by his wife and their two children, Toni and Christopher Nicholas.

Here are just some of the tributes that have poured in for Chris since news of his death was announced:

