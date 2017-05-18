Some of the biggest names in music and entertainment have been paying tribute to Chris Cornell, following his shock death at the age of 52.

A representative for the Soundgarden frontman confirmed news of the rocker’s death to the Associated Press on Thursday (18 May).

Spokesperson Brian Bumbery called the news “sudden and unexpected”, stating he died on Wednesday night in Detroit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Chris Cornell (1964-2017)

Chris was in the middle of a US tour with Soundgarden, and the grunge band were due to play in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

Just hours before his death was announced, Chris had tweeted his excitement of playing the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Wednesday night, sharing a picture on the social networking site.

Fellow musicians and fans of the star, including Elton John, Jimmy Page, Billy Idol, Nile Rodgers and Joe Perry, took to Twitter to share their sadness at his passing and to pay tribute to singer…

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell Soundgarden is forever grunge https://t.co/SuObrI1piU — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

Rest easy, Chris Cornell. One of the best. Thank you for years and years of great music. — Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

Rip Chris Cornell — Ryan Seaman (@ryanseaman) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated — Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) May 18, 2017

I hope it's ok with the grief police if I say Chris Cornell's death has come as an unexpected gut punch this morning. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) May 18, 2017

Currently I have no words about Chris Cornell whatsoever other than that is fucking heartbreaking — James McMahon (@jamesjammcmahon) May 18, 2017

Very saddened to hear the news about @chriscornell RIP sir.. you rocked — edith bowman (@edibow) May 18, 2017

Blasting Chris Cornell. Not sorry neighbors. What a voice. What a career. So sad. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) May 18, 2017

Saddened by the loss of legendary singer Chris Cornell, whose debut solo show here was one of our stand-out nights of 2016. pic.twitter.com/KT7btiiNLe — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) May 18, 2017

Chris formed Soundgarden in 1984, and the group went on to sell 22 million albums and win two Grammy awards.

They split in 1997, and Chris went on to further success fronting the supergroup Audioslave with members of Rage Against The Machine.

Soundgarden later reunited in 2010, releasing their sixth album ‘King Animal’ in 2012. A new album was expected to be released later this year.

He is survived by his wife and their two children, Toni and Christopher Nicholas.

