The death of the Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is being investigated as possible suicide, Detroit Police have said.
The musician’s reps confirmed the 52-year-old was found dead on Wednesday night following a concert in Detroit.
In a statement to the Associated Press, spokesperson Brian Bumbery called the news “sudden and unexpected”.
It also said the star’s family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.
A spokesperson for Detroit Police confirmed (via the BBC) that they received a call just after midnight on Wednesday.
“He was found on the bathroom floor, our medical unit were called and he was pronounced dead on scene,” a spokesperson said.
“A family friend went to go check on him and observed him on the bathroom floor. The body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office and the cause of death will be determined.”
Some of the biggest names in music and entertainment have paid tribute to the singer following the news of his death.
Elton John, Jimmy Page, Billy Idol, Nile Rodgers and Joe Perry led the tributes, taking to Twitter to share their sadness at his passing.
Elton tweeted: “Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.”
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page added: “RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly talented, incredibly young, incredibly missed.”
Follow rocker Billy Idol said: “Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP”.
Chris formed Soundgarden in 1984, and the group went on to sell 22 million albums and win two Grammy awards.
They split in 1997, and Chris went on to further success fronting the supergroup Audioslave with members of Rage Against The Machine.
Soundgarden later reunited in 2010, releasing their sixth album ‘King Animal’ in 2012. A new album was expected to be released later this year.
He is survived by his wife and their two children, Toni and Christopher Nicholas.
Useful websites and helplines:
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk