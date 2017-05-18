The musician’s reps confirmed the 52-year-old was found dead on Wednesday night following a concert in Detroit.

The death of the Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is being investigated as possible suicide, Detroit Police have said.

In a statement to the Associated Press, spokesperson Brian Bumbery called the news “sudden and unexpected”.

It also said the star’s family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

A spokesperson for Detroit Police confirmed (via the BBC) that they received a call just after midnight on Wednesday.

“He was found on the bathroom floor, our medical unit were called and he was pronounced dead on scene,” a spokesperson said.

“A family friend went to go check on him and observed him on the bathroom floor. The body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office and the cause of death will be determined.”