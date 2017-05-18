Chris Cornell, who has died suddenly aged 52, was one of the most popular figures in rock.

As the drummer and later frontman of Soundgarden, Chris was one of the pioneers of grunge in Seattle, alongside musical peers Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

In an interview with BBC Music’s Matt Everitt, Chris reflected on how he first made the move from drums to microphone, and the day he first realised he’d become a familiar face far beyond Seattle’s music scene.

“We became very popular in the Seattle underground scene right away, it was really exciting it was all original music, a bit quirky. We had riffs and odd time signatures, but we were kind of quicky. It was post-punk indy.

“We started writing songs that were more aggressive, starting to become heavier, and I had to either play the drums or sing. I had to choose one because I was n’t doing either one as good as I thought I should be doing for this band that was so important to me.