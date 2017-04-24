In today’s edition of ‘Sentences We Never Thought We’d Type’, we’d like to introduce exhibit A: CBeebies are absolutely smashing it lately.
Following Tom Hardy’s Bedtime stories, which you can listen to here and here (thank us later), they have announced that none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is going to be lulling us to sleep next.
Chris will read the appropriately titled ‘Even Superheroes Have Bad Days’, written by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban, on Wednesday 10 May at 6.50pm.
Are these shows aimed at kids? Yes - we’ve been here before… - they are. But is that going to stop us from tuning in? Absolutely. Not.
The actor has shared his excitement ahead of the show, which is sure to delight parents more than children, stating: “I’m honoured to be the next guest on ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’ which is such a special show.
“I hope families have as much fun watching as I had reading!”
Chris, the honour and the pleasure is all ours.