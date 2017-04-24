All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/04/2017 12:38 BST | Updated 24/04/2017 12:39 BST

    Captain America Chris Evans To Follow In Tom Hardy’s Footsteps By Reading CBeebies Bedtime Story

    This has definitely brightened up our Monday.

    In today’s edition of ‘Sentences We Never Thought We’d Type’, we’d like to introduce exhibit A: CBeebies are absolutely smashing it lately.

    Following Tom Hardy’s Bedtime stories, which you can listen to here and here (thank us later), they have announced that none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is going to be lulling us to sleep next.

    BBC Pictures

    Chris will read the appropriately titled ‘Even Superheroes Have Bad Days’, written by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban, on Wednesday 10 May at 6.50pm.

    Are these shows aimed at kids? Yes - we’ve been here before… - they are. But is that going to stop us from tuning in? Absolutely. Not.

    The actor has shared his excitement ahead of the show, which is sure to delight parents more than children, stating: “I’m honoured to be the next guest on ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’ which is such a special show.

    “I hope families have as much fun watching as I had reading!”

    Chris, the honour and the pleasure is all ours.

    9 Superheroes Who Need Movies
    MORE:uktvChris EvansTom Hardycbeebies

    Conversations