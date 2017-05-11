Ever feel your week is missing something? And that something is Chris Evans (the Hollywood one) reading a bedtime story? Well, dear readers, CBeebies is here to answer our prayers.
Yes, Captain America himself is the latest A-lister to feature in the segment, reading the aptly-titled ‘Even Superheroes Have Bad Day’.
Have a sneak peek at a preview below, before checking out the whole clip on iPlayer:
There are many things to applaud here, obviously, but let’s take a minute to appreciate the many people without kids who, like us, shamelessly tuned in:
Also, we think this person is onto something:
C’mon Chris Pratt, do it for the parents children.