Chris Evans has been criticised for allowing his five-year-old son to wear a dress, but it wasn’t long before fans and other parents came to his defence.
The BBC radio presenter was pictured out in public with his wife, Natasha Shishmanian, and their two sons, Eli and eight-year-old Noah.
Eli looked adorable in a green metallic dress, white socks and black trainers.
Twitter account Liberty GB, a UK political party, shared photos of the family and wrote: “What is it with these celebrities making their little boys wear dresses?”
Some people replied to the tweet agreeing.
Fortunately, some people who saw the tweet defended the five-year-old.
Megan Fox recently caused a similar online debate after sharing a photo of her four-year-old son Noah in a ‘Frozen’ dress on Instagram.
One person wrote: “Why is your son in a dress that is just weird?!”
However someone replied: “So what if he wears a dress? If a boy wants to wear ‘girl clothes’, so be it. In many cultures, men wear skirts and dresses. Why is it so different in a situation like this?”