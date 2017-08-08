All Sections
    08/08/2017 09:46 BST | Updated 08/08/2017 12:39 BST

    Chris Evans Defended By Fans After Criticism For Allowing Five-Year-Old Son Eli To Wear A Green Dress

    'What is it with these celebrities making their little boys wear dresses?'

    Chris Evans has been criticised for allowing his five-year-old son to wear a dress, but it wasn’t long before fans and other parents came to his defence.

    The BBC radio presenter was pictured out in public with his wife, Natasha Shishmanian, and their two sons, Eli and eight-year-old Noah. 

    Eli looked adorable in a green metallic dress, white socks and black trainers.

    Natasha Shishmanian, Eli Alfred Michael Evans, Noah Nicholas Martin Evans and Chris Evans attend David Walliams Gangsta Granny book press event at the Garrick Theatre in London on 1 Aug.
    Twitter account Liberty GB, a UK political party, shared photos of the family and wrote: “What is it with these celebrities making their little boys wear dresses?”

    Some people replied to the tweet agreeing.

    Fortunately, some people who saw the tweet defended the five-year-old.  

    Megan Fox recently caused a similar online debate after sharing a photo of her four-year-old son Noah in a ‘Frozen’ dress on Instagram.

    A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

    One person wrote: “Why is your son in a dress that is just weird?!”

    However someone replied: “So what if he wears a dress? If a boy wants to wear ‘girl clothes’, so be it. In many cultures, men wear skirts and dresses. Why is it so different in a situation like this?”

