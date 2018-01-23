Chris Grayling Accused Of Withholding Evidence On Scrapped Rail Plans

Chris Grayling has been accused of hiding information on a government decision to scrap rail electrification plans outside London.

The transport secretary was quizzed by MPs on the transport select committee on Monday over why his department had decided to scale back schemes which would have provided faster trains between London and cities in South Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Committee chair Lillian Greenwood, a Labour MP in Nottingham, asked why she had not been provided with proper evidence of why the government decided to replace electrification schemes with upgraded bi-mode trains - which can be powered by either diesel or electricity - despite repeated requests.

Grayling insisted bi-modes offer value for money - but experts say they are more expensive to maintain.

“My job is to try to maximise the value to passengers of the investments that we make,” he said.

Greenwood told HuffPost UK passengers who had missed out as a result of the schemes being scrapped would “rightly remain angry and let down”.

She added: “The evidence we heard raises plenty of further questions. The secretary of state’s argument was that the use of bi-mode trains is a better use of money, delivering almost identical benefits to passengers and that with a finite amount of money, cash can be spent to address capacity constraints elsewhere.