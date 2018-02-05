Chris Grayling Admits East Coast Rail Franchise Has Collapsed

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has admitted the beleaguered East Coast mainline rail franchise has collapsed.

The government had previously allowed Stagecoach and Virgin, who were supposed to run services on the line until 2023, to walk away from an agreement three years early.

But Grayling told the Commons on Monday that the arrangement would come to a end much earlier than expected - within months - as Stagecoach had “got its numbers wrong” in its franchise bid and breached a key financial covenant.

“There is no question of anyone receiving a bail-out,” he said.

“Stagecoach will be held to its contractual obligations in full.”

Grayling said the Department for Transport had not yet decided on a successor for the scheme - and may take over itself on a temporary basis - but that services would continue to run and passengers would not be adversely affected.

He said Stagecoach may also be allowed to continue to run services under a very short-time, not-for-profit agreement until a new provider could be found.

“They got their sums wrong and they will pay the price, not the taxpayer,” he added.