First class train carriages will be cut on busy suburban routes to stop commuters having to stand, Chris Grayling has said.

The Transport Secretary said he did not see the case for different sections on shorter routes and pledged that the Government will stipulate “you can’t start segregating” in future deals.

Grayling, who travels to Westminster by train every day, said he was “absolutely” committed to scrapping first class carriages on commuter routes and wants train operators to take action if passengers demand it.