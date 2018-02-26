Chris Grayling Branded 'Incompetent' As Department For Transport Spends £300m Over Budget

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has been branded ‘incompetent’ after it emerged his department has spent more than £300 million over its annual budget.

Ministers are expected to tell the Commons on Tuesday that 9% in additional spending had to be added to the Department for Transport budget to cover its costs this financial year - with the Treasury agreeing to stump up £60m to help meet shortfalls.

It follows the collapse of the East Coast Mainline rail franchise months earlier than planned, lower-than-expected income from train tickets and a £265m possible VAT bill from the government’s flagship HS2 project.

Critics said the department’s financial situation was a damning indictment of Grayling decision-making and management.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald told HuffPost UK: “Taxpayers are forking out thanks to the transport secretary’s profligacy and incompetence.